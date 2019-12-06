REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville War Memorial Park will be named after Kenneth Lyons, who played his own special role in helping with the war effort during World War II.
Francis Caltagarone has known for several years he wanted the memorial park named after Lyons if his idea ever became a reality. With the progress of the Memorial Park Committee, it seems the Kenneth Lyons War Memorial Park will be a reality.
Kenneth Lyons was born in August 1926, and died May 4, 1943 at the age of 17. When he died he had the highest scholastic record of anyone who had ever attended the Reynoldsville Schools. He died doing what he could to help the war effort from his home in Reynoldsville.
Lyons’ two older brothers, Stanford and Clara Lyons, had already left to fight in the war. Kenneth was passionate about doing all he could to aid his brothers and the war effort from home.
During World War II the government encouraged the country to hold scrap drives to gather valuable material for making weapons and other items. This was one of the ways Lyons found to help his brothers from the small town of Reynoldsville.
“During the war, civilians organized a scrap drive to help the war effort. Kenneth Lyons participated, saying he had to support his two older brothers in the army,” said Irene Mohney, who had been Kenneth’s next door neighbor.
Caltagarone and the late William Weible gathered information about the many veterans, missing in action and killed in action from the area. They published this information in a book kept at the Reynoldsville American Legion. Lyons has his own section in the book to tell his story.
According to information gathered by Caltagarone, during the scrap drive Lyons had just thrown a piece of scrap metal into the truck, and jumped on the running board. Lyons slipped and fell just as the truck began to pull away, and he fell under the wheels. He was a junior in high school at the time.
Caltagarone also has an essay that was written by Lyons just before his death, about the scrap collection effort.
“Not all of us can man the guns, but all of us can certainly ‘pass the ammunition’ in the form of metal in our homes, farms, and industrial plants,” Lyons wrote. “The most important thing we can do is to keep up the American spirit and salvage the necessary waste materials, and to keep on salvaging them until our way of life is again safe.”