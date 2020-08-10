REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Memorial Park Committee will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the park on Friday, Aug. 14 to celebrate the progress of the park.
The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. and will have local borough and county officials present for the event.
“Our hope is this ceremony will mark the beginning of a major fundraising effort for the project as well as raise public awareness of what has been accomplished and what is to follow,” wrote Sam Bundy, the committee advisor in an announcement letter.
Bundy shared that Jefferson County Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik has confirmed he will be there during the latest park committee meeting. The new Jefferson County Veteran Affairs Director William Becthel will also attend.
Invitations were also sent to State Representative Cris Dush and State Senator Joe Scarnati’s offices.
“This winter is going to be the big push for fundraising, so in the spring we have enough money to kick off the next section,” Bundy said.
He is hoping to have someone leading the committee speak about the project, and maybe have Ray Bussard, the park designer, give some comments about what the finished park will look like.
Bundy is working on finishing up a program for the event as he gets more confirmations from those planning to attend and speak about the park.
“I’m just waiting for responses, so far the responses have been good,” Bundy said.