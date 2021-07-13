REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville native and Mrs. Pennsylvania International Danielle (Kaizer) Bonura returned to Reynoldsville to make an appearance at the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival last weekend.
Bonura took the stage on Saturday afternoon to share her experiences in local pageants and how that led her to competing in international pageant circles. Bonura was also the Jefferson County Fair Queen and the Western Pennsylvania Laurel Festival Queen.
“I have a lot to thank Jefferson County for, I started pageantry when I was 9 years old, and I competed in the Jefferson County Fair pageant since then,” Bonura said. “I was fortunate enough to do small town pageants around here, and then also did the international pageant system.”
She also competed in the Miss America system while in college for scholarship opportunities.
She competed for Mrs. Pennsylvania International in April against 12 other women from across the state. She is in a division specifically for married women. She had not done pageants for 10 years when she rejoined to advocate for women’s health.
“We really value the platform portion of the competition and highlighting our interview,” Bonura said.
Now as Mrs. Pennsylvania International, she will be competing in Kingsport, Tennessee later this month against 58 other women from around the globe.
“We really get an opportunity to showcase our platforms and make a difference,” Bonura said.
The pageant Bonura competed in to become Mrs. Pennsylvania International is based on her platform, which is maternal health awareness. She chose this platform after giving birth to her son, Will, and experiencing postpartum depression.
“I know many women who did, and didn’t talk about it. I was very passionate about telling women ‘it’s OK, there’s help out there. We should talk about it,’” Bonura said. “It was really important for me to advocate for that.”
Bonura is currently living in Pittsburgh where her husband, Billy, is from. That is where she won Mrs. Pittsburgh International before competing for Mrs. Pennsylvania.
She said she and her husband and son often make trips back to Reynoldsville to visit with her family. She said she wouldn’t change anything about growing up here.
She, and many of her family members, worked in Sarah’s Soft Serve when she was growing up.
She offered encouragement to other girls from the area that they can accomplish anything they want. She attended Thiel College for a bachelor’s degree in business administration and then Seton Hill University for her MBA.
Bonura said Jefferson County is a great place to grow up, and said that rather than “getting out of this place” it’s a matter of finding a passion and pursuing it.
“Just follow your dream, and it’s OK to come back home because that’s where it’s meant to be,” Bonura said.
The 2021 Mrs. International Pageant is scheduled for July 23-24.