REYNOLDSVILLE — For Francis Caltagarone, the Reynoldsville Veterans Memorial Park has been a project for many years, even though most of the public have not noticed until the recent construction began.
Caltagarone began talking about building a park honoring veterans with Bill Weible in 1990. The two started by getting the monument that currently sits in front of the post office. Caltagarone and Weible obtained the monument in 1997, along with publishing 300 copies of a book of local veterans and information they worked on together. Following this, they began work to make a memorial park. Before the plans could get very far though, Weible died.
“On Dec. 22, 1998, Bill suffered a heart attack. He died right over here in this lot. I was devastated and wanted to give up, but one of the kids said ‘dad you’ve got to go on, this is important,’” Caltagarone said.
This was part of Caltagarone’s speech at the groundbreaking ceremony for the park on Friday. He said it was hard for him to share without getting choked up.
In 1994 Mary Lou King began to help him move things along with the park. She helped fill out forms and gather information that was needed for the project. In 2007, King died of breast cancer.
“About three years ago, Dan Edwards came along and I showed him the stuff I had. One day he came over to me and told me there was going to be a town meeting, with all these organizations involved. We went, and after the meeting we talked to Sam Bundy, and gave him some of the information,” Caltagarone said. “He got it rolling. So Dan Edwards and Sam got the ball rolling and that’s why we’re here today.”
Edwards and Bundy, park committee advisor, both took to the idea of the park, and have been working hard since getting involved to make the progress that can be seen today.
“I had organized a meeting of all these organizations several years ago from the Borough of Reynoldsville to see what we could do to turn things around here. Two guys came up to me that I didn’t know, and one guy looked at me and said ‘we want a veterans monument,’ and being an Air Force veteran I thought, OK, I’m on board with this. It’s been an interesting roller coaster on getting to the point where we are today,” Bundy said.
Not everyone who first started the vision of the park is still here to see its completion, but those involved today are making sure progress is made and the park will be a reality.