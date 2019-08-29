REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Police were present at the council meeting to give their perspective on the police station project Wednesday night.
Police Chief Troy Bell explained his reasons for the department needing more space, which was a point of contention between he and Mayor Peach Caltagarone.
“Let’s build it big enough in case you have 12 people in custody,” Mayor Caltagarone said at one point. He believes the amount of space the department has been operating with is enough for their size.
“I’m not opposed to any ideas being brought to the table... my only argument for the police department is for sufficient space, and not having to be in an elevator with two or three prisoners...,” Chief Bell said.
He said he does not like the idea of an elevator for the department because only one officer is on duty at a time. He said he does not feel it would be safe for one officer to confine him- or herself in an elevator with a criminal. Bell also referenced the possibility of power surges in the area, which could lead to the officer’s being stuck confined in the elevator for an extended period of time.
“Our evidence room is getting filled up... I’m starting to stack bins on top of bins, and every time I need to get back into something I’m having to pull bins off of bins to get to the right bins, so the need for space is there,” Chief Bell said.
He also made a case for the department’s having an interview room, asking the room to consider how those present would feel having to be interviewed in the same room as other officers, criminals, and interviewees.
“We’re in one giant room. If I’m working and I have a couple of people that I’m working with... Tammy is right behind me working at her desk...,” Bell said.
He put forth the scenario of having a rape victim who needs to be interviewed. He explained that if they have a burglary victim one officer has to interview, and they might have a prisoner handcuffed on the bench, an officer typing up a report for the burglary, and then have the rape victim come in and need to be interviewed in the same room.
Mayor Caltagarone disagreed, saying officers have the evidence room next door as a secure room. Chief Bell responded that he didn’t feel it was appropriate to take civilians into an evidence room that could contain weapons, drugs, money, and other things.
Bell said he wanted to be clear that he was not arguing for any specific option that had been discussed during the evening.
“I’m arguing for sufficient space to take care of our daily operations safely and legally,” he concluded.
The discussion on the police department will be continued at the next Reynoldsville Borough Council Meeting on Sept. 18.