REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville Borough Police Chief Troy Bell has submitted a letter of resignation to the borough council, marking his last day to be March 31.
In his letter, Bell cites the reason for departure as a career move, and not because of any issue working in the borough.
“I regret to inform you that I would like to tender my resignation as chief of police in the borough of Reynoldsville effective March 31. I hereby give two weeks notice of intention to leave the borough police department. I make this decision, not because I am unhappy with the opportunities that have presented, but as a career move. It has been a great pleasure working with you and representing the borough. I wish Reynoldsville Borough continued success,” Bell wrote.
The council accepted this letter during the meeting Wednesday evening. Council President Bill Cebulskie said the council would have many options to consider while moving forward with the situation.
Local resident Stacy Snedden signed up to speak during the council meeting, with Bell’s resignation being one of her concerns.
“What are we going to do for police?” Snedden asked. “I don’t want to rely on the state. We’re already budgeted for a whole year,” Snedden said.
She shared her displeasure with the idea of the borough no longer having any local officers, saying the council should fill the position as soon as possible since the money for the position was already budgeted.
“We don’t plan on jumping the gun with anything. We’re going to evaluate the situation, it’s just going to take a little bit of time to make a decision on which direction we want to go,” Cebulskie said.
The police department has been a topic of contention in the borough for several months now, with many citizens displeased with the release of former police officer Tammy Murray in place of coverage by state police. Many citizens signed a petition stating they did not want Murray let go from the police department.
Snedden mentioned that if the council planned on disbanding the borough police department entirely she would prepare another petition to be signed by the citizens against such action.
“Since it’s already been budgeted, don’t say we have to rely on the state, because I’ll get petitions going around. We need somebody,” Snedden said.
“What Council President Cebulskie has indicated, we have a lot of things to consider, and we’re going to consider them,” said Solicitor Joe Ryan.
Borough Mayor “Peach” Caltagarone spoke up to say the matter would be resolved.
The borough also formally accepted Larry Kirkwood’s resignation as the code enforcement officer, as his final hearings have concluded.