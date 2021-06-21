REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Pool is in need of volunteers on June 23-24 to help with the upcoming Walmart Truckload fundraiser sale.
The fundraiser will be held at Jeff Tech on Saturday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 11 starting at 9 a.m. To make the fundraiser happen, the pool needs volunteers to help with the set up.
The pool has three truckloads being delivered on both June 23 and June 24, a total of six tractor-trailer loads, for the sale. The items will be delivered to Jeff Tech beginning at 10:30 a.m. and will need to be unloaded and organized.
“This whole community benefits from the pool. If we lose the pool, we lose a lot,” said Jack Matusky, a representative of the pool. “This truckload of merchandise is going to be a big boost, it’s going to give us a good chunk of money.”
Helpers will be able to purchase merchandise early, through cash only at this time.
The truckload event is a new fundraiser the pool is offering as another way to raise money for the repairs the pool needs.
The pool recently received $173,000 of grant money from the Department of Conservation of Natural Resources, but it isn’t expected to be enough to complete all the necessary repairs of the pool. Pool staff will be working on the list of repairs when the pool closes at the end of this season.
Fundraisers will go a long way in making up the money the pool still needs for the repairs. Volunteers are necessary for the success of the fundraisers and the pool.