REYNOLDSVILLE — Work to repair some leaks was recently done on the Reynoldsville pool.
Pool Manager Jill Heffner said the pool had a water leak that was losing about 20,000 gallons of water a day. The pool closed on June 11 to try to get the leak under control, she said.
“I just wanted to thank everyone that came and helped us. We found out what the problem is and solved part of it,” Heffner said.
Council President Bill Cebulskie, Councilman Tucker August, and DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio looked over the pool to help find the problem. The pool is losing water between the gutter and the wall, according to Heffner.
“We solved part of it, and hopefully we can get the grant, and that will take care of the rest,” she said. “It really is nice when the town can work together on things.”
Cebulskie also gave a special thanks to the workers with the water company from DuBois who came to Reynoldsville to help. He said he was in his office in DuBois when August called him about the problem.
August had been trying to get the water authority to come to the pool for several days, according to Cebulskie. He said it was nice to have a neighbor willing to come down and help from DuBois.