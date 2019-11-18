REYNOLDSVILLE — Supporters of the Reynoldsville Pool are working to raise funds to help pay for needed repairs to keep the pool open for the community.
In October, the Reynoldsville Recreation Commission was advised the pool would not be receiving the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Greenways, Trails and Recreation grant for which they had applied. The grant is used for development, rehabilitation, and improvements to public parks, recreations areas, greenways, trails and river conservation.
The Reynoldsville Pool does not have a professional grant writer to help them, and they were relying heavily on the grant to help pay for major repairs that are needed.
“The Pool is over 50 years old, and is in dire need of some renovations in order to remain open. Band-aids can be applied to get through the 2020 summer, but some construction must be started next fall,” Pool Manager Jill Heffner said.
The pool currently receives an annual $5,000 allotment from the Reynoldsville Borough. This money, with membership sales, daily income, and concession stand sales, helps pay for daily operations. The annual ATV fundraiser has also helped to fund some major projects like paving the parking lot, replacing the fence, a new pool heater and more.
The Grant would have covered $175,000 in repairs, an amount to which the ATV fundraiser cannot come close. The repairs planned in anticipation of the grant money included PVC pool membrane with repairs to the pool gutter system, wading pool membrane with deck coping wrap, sand filter and pipe replacement in the pump house, and a total remodel of the bathhouses. Without the grant, the pool has no way to fund these repairs.
The future of the Reynoldsville Pool is dependent on money being raised for these repairs. Heffner has started a GoFundMe account for the pool, which can be found on the pool’s Facebook page. There also is a YouTube video showing the renovations they want to do.
“Any fundraising help from local clubs, groups, or organizations would be welcome,” Heffner said.
There is also an Avon fundraiser being done by a local resident to benefit the pool, which can also be found on the Facebook page. Cash donations can be sent to RRC, P.O. Box 183, Reynoldsville, PA 15851 and checks made payable to RRC.