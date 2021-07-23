REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Pool will be hosting a swim and dive camp the first week of August.
The camp will be from Aug. 2-5 with times depending on what section a participant is in. The swim camp has sections for beginners and advanced, with a separate dive camp.
Dive camp is from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m., beginner swim camp is from 9 to 10 a.m., advanced swim camp is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 6 is the rain date for all the groups.
Participants must be at least 6 years old to participate. Those participating in the beginner class must be comfortable in the water and be able to float. Those participating in the advanced class must be able to swim the length of the pool.
There will be a mock swim meet on the last day of the advanced camp at 1 p.m. that will be done by about 3 p.m.
The beginner camp is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. The advanced camp is $30 for members and $60 for non-members. Dive camp is $20 for members and $40 for non-members.
The diving camp will be a progression from diving from the side of the pool to simple dives from the board.
All participants receive a T-shirt from the camp.
Those interested in registering can call 814-653-8603, message the Reynoldsville Pool Facebook page, or email jsh3cat@icloud.com.