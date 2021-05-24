REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Pool will be opening for its 55th season this Saturday, which will kick off a full season of activities and fundraisers.
Pool Manager Jill Heffner had many announcements about the pool’s upcoming schedule.
Memberships and pool rentals will be available starting on Saturday as well. Pool hours will be Monday through Thursday, 1 to 8 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 1 to 7 p.m., with normal pool rental hours on Friday to Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m.
Membership rates and other pool information can be found on the pool’s Facebook page, Reynoldsville Pool.
The first session of the beginner swim lessons starts Monday, June 14. The beginner lesson is a two week session for ages 6 years and older. The beginner lessons are split into three groups based on ability. Beginner preschool lessons begin June 28, and advanced preschool lessons start July 6.
All pre-school lessons are one week long, and will be half an hour long, beginning at 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The pool will also be hosting a Walmart Truckload fundraiser sale at Jeff Tech on Saturday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 11 starting at 9 a.m.
“July 11 will also be a free swim day with a DJ in conjunction with and provided by the Red, White and Blueberry Festival,” Heffner said.
Aug. 2 to 5 is the third annual Gator Swim and Dive Camp hosted at the pool. There is a beginner camp, an advanced swim camp, and a dive camp.
Also returning after a year off last year, the annual ATV Ride is back and will take place on Aug. 7. This year’s ride will be organized by the Bear Claw Country Sports Bar, and all proceeds will go to the pool.
Heffner encourages everyone to check the pool’s Facebook page, Reynoldsville Pool, for the entire 2021 schedule. Any questions, or to offer help with set-up of the Walmart Truckload sale, call the pool at 814-653-8603, or message the Facebook page.