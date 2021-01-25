REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Pool is set to receive $173,000 in grant money from the Reynoldsville Borough Council, and is waiting to hear back about other grant possibilities that were applied for.
The Reynoldsville Borough Council said during the meeting last week it received a $200,000 grant of Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, DCED, money.
“Roughly $173,000 will go to the pool and the balance of that will go to the war memorial with $1,000 being kept back for the audit,” Borough Secretary Jackie Dixon said.
According to Jill Heffner, manager of the Reynoldsville Pool, this grant was procured by former Senator Joe Scarnati before leaving his seat. Heffner said the pool has not received this money yet, so she is not getting ahead of herself with the way things have been in government and grants with COVID.
In 2019, the pool was denied for a DCED Greenways, Trails, and Recreation grant. Those helping the pool began contacting Scarnati for help in getting the grant during another round of applications.
“It is supposed to be granted this spring. We’re thinking there is a good chance we’ll be approved for this one too,” Heffner said. “This time we are trying for the whole $250,000. Things could get really good for us, or really bad, we’ll see.”
Borough council approved a motion at the end of 2019 for the pool to reapply for this grant. Money from these grants will be used for updates the pool needs. Jack Matuskey, a member of the pool committee, has said in the past that $200,000 will be enough for the bare bones of what the pool will need to be brought up to date.
Heffner will be sharing the pool’s plans once they find out about the second grant and receive the money from the first one.