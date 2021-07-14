REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Pool’s Walmart Truckload Sale was a great success over the weekend, raising $77,800.
Barb Matusky got the idea by working at the DuBois Area High School, which held a Walmart Truckload Sale as a fundraiser for sports teams. She saw how wonderful it was, and contacted Walmart about hosting one for the Reynoldsville Pool.
“What Walmart does, is once they establish you have the need, they donate you so many tractor-trailer loads full of stuff to do a benefit sale. And it has been an unbelievable benefit to the pool,” Matusky said. “We’re in such desperate need of $400,000 so this was a wonderful start.”
She gave huge thanks to Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Principal Barry Fillman and his staff for the help they provided, not only by opening up the facility’s gym for the sale, but in helping unload the truckloads of merchandise.
“We obviously can’t thank Jeff Tech and the director, Barry Fillman enough. He has bent over backwards along with his staff, his staff has been phenomenal,” Matusky said.
Matusky also said she couldn’t thank Walmart enough for the donation. If a pallet of a product comes in with a certain percentage of the pallet damaged, they place it aside for donations rather than trash the whole thing.
She said some of the packaging was really “beat up,” but they haven’t come across anything with the products inside damaged.
Fillman donated trucking to help with shipping, along with Barber Trucking, to bring the merchandise to Reynoldsville. Rick McGarvey and Chuck Welsh volunteered to drive the trucks.
She said the community came out in force to help unload everything and volunteer to be cashiers. Some even took off days from work to help get everything ready. There were six tractor-trailers with 22 pallets per trailer to be unloaded and arranged in the gym for the sale.
Fillman’s crew helped unload the trucks with a forklift, and another person brought the palette to the door with a skid steer and the community volunteers took over from there with palette jacks.
“Fortunately we were able to set up way before our sale… so we were energized and ready for the sale,” Matusky said.
First thing in the morning, she said people were lined from the gym doors the whole way around the school, and the checkout line was through the other door and wrapped around the building.
Matusky said she is already planning to apply again next year and hope to be approved again. Walmart has to assess the need and can approve or deny the request.