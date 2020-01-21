REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Pool will open for the summer of 2020, according to Jack Matusky, who, with his wife, Barbara, has been a member of the community’s pool committee for more than 25 years.
“The first thing I want to make clear is the pool is going to open,” Matusky stressed. “There’s that rumor that the pool is going to shut down, that it’s in deplorable shape. It is going to open, we are going to get through.”
Matusky said the pool does need updating, but it will be able to open this year.
“This committee has worked hard to earn money to keep it operating for the kids. You know we don’t have a lot in this community for the kids, but the pool is a real attribute to this community,” Matusky said.
People Matusky said should be thanked for their hard work with the pool include current manager Jill Hefner for more than 25 years of service, Darlene Uplinger for 19 years, Gina Uplinger for 10 years, Maryland Orr for 8 years, Denise Dennison for 10 years, Dolores Gibson for 9 yers, Rob Murphy for 10 years, Amy Matusky for three years, Christy McGranor for three years, and Leanne Watt for three years. He also mentioned the Borough Water Authority has been there for the pool it was needed.
“So, those are the people that are trying to keep our pool operating, and I guarantee you we are going to continue operating,” Matusky said.
He said about $10,000 has been raised on the GoFundMe page so far, joking that they were only about $190,000 short of what they need. He said this is a conservative number for just doing the bare bones of what will bring the pool up to date.
Council members said during their meeting last Wednesday that the pool is something they will try to help with as well.
“The pool has always been a part of this community, and growing up here it was important to, I would say everyone who grew up here, it was a part of their life. We don’t want to see anything bad happen,” Bill Cebulskie Sr. said.
Jill Hefner said at the meeting that Todd Beers is trying to get a meeting with Sen. Joe Scarnati’s office, and is hoping to re-submit a pool grant application by mid February.