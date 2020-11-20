REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville will be celebrating the holiday season with the Christmas tree lighting and Christmas parade the weekend after Thanksgiving, and the borough council discussed some details regarding town decorations during their meeting Wednesday.
The community Christmas tree has been set up in front of the municipal building, and will be decorated leading up to Thanksgiving. The tree lighting will take place Friday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. This will be a kick-off celebration leading into Small Business Saturday.
The Christmas parade will be held the following day, Saturday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.
Council member Robin McMillen said she, her husband, and Mayor Peach Caltagarone have all the Christmas lights prepped and fixed for this year.
“It looks like they took down the banner, so it looks like they’re going to be putting up the Christmas lights soon,” McMillen said.
Caltagarone said the borough needs to immediately replace the lights when they are taken down at the end of this holiday season. He said they were going to do this last year, but didn’t.
“We need to get them stripped down, and powder coated and restrung because they’re in bad shape,” he said.
Jack Matuskey had already checked with a couple places about where to get the wire and have the powder coating done.
Caltagarone suggested possibly getting Jeff Tech involved with helping to restring the lights. McMillen also asked if it could be used as an Eagle Scout project.