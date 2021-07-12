REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Red, White, and Blueberry Festival was held over the weekend, bringing plenty of festivities and fun events to town for families to enjoy.
The fun started Friday night with a free outdoor movie sponsored by Snyder-d’Argy Funeral Home.
Saturday started with a blueberry pancake breakfast at the Masonic Lodge followed by The Race for Reynoldsville at 10 a.m. behind the fire hall.
At noon the American Legion and Boy Scout Troop 72 held a flag ceremony and retirement of the used flags from the park. This was held at the Kenneth Lee Lyons Memorial Park, where the park committee recently installed three new flag poles.
At 2 p.m. the Children’s Bike Parade participants gathered at Kunselman Park where state police officers gave a presentation on bike safety before the parade started. Children followed behind a Reynoldsville fire truck to make a loop from the park up to Jackson Street past the fire hall, and back to the park.
Awards were given for various category of bike decoration:
Red, white and blue
- Samantha Snedden
- Brady Smith
- Ashton Geer
Cutest
- Amber Bush
- Jolie Buzzard
Muddiest
- Aiden Clontz
- Mason Geer
Prettiest
- Taylor Scolese
- Kenley Malone
- Lorelai Marn
Best Overall Boy
- Ryan McCann
Best Overall Girl
- Olivia Yamrick
Following the bike parade was the Children’s Pie Eating Contest sponsored by the Reynoldsville Historical Society and Mike’s Bilo. Reynoldsville local and Mrs. Pennsylvania International Danielle Bonura helped judge the contest.
After the contest, she also took to the stage to share what it’s been like being in the international pageant circle.
Finally it was right into the music for the evening. Ricky Frantz started the performances at the stage, followed by Harmony Haut House, and ending with Reynoldsville native and Nashville recording artist Ellen Starski. The space in the Veterans Memorial Park between the monuments at the front and the stage at the back was filled with lawn chairs and festival goers.
The night ended with fireworks over town to celebrate another successful year for the festival.