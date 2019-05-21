REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville residents John and Melissa Burkett, appearing before the Reynoldsville Borough Council last week asked that something be done about the blighted properties surrounding their home.
The two said the properties in question significantly lower the value of their own property.
John Burkett said they both take pride in their property and constantly strive to keep it looking nice. He said there are three properties in the vicinity of their property that he says are blighted and in disarray and he asked why these properties could not be condemned.
“If you had to live across the street from these properties, would you put up with it? It’s so disgusting we can’t even sit on our front porch. There was an incident in one of those trailers a few months back where a woman was found dead in the trailer. Some of the utility crews went in there to shut the utilities off and it was so disgusting in there that they got sick. How come these properties can’t be condemned?” he asked.
He asked the procedure to have a building condemned.
Reynoldsville resident Barb Matusky said she has turned one of the properties in for code violations several times and there has never been anything done to address her concerns.
“I’m here to support the Burketts. It doesn’t concern me at all except I would be devastated if I had to live next to that,” Matusky said.
Council member Bob Crosby asked Borough Secretary Jackie Dixon, who previously was involved in code enforcement, what it takes to condemn a property. She said a notice has to be served and the owner has a set number of days to address the concerns after which they would be fined. She said broken windows, an unlocked building or an unsafe structure are all criteria needed to condemn a building.
“If it is unfit for human habitation, it can be condemned,” Dixon said.
Council President T.J. Sliwinski said he would find out who the property owners are and push for condemnation. He said the council has an obligation to follow procedure no matter the violation.
“Any property that is in violation for whatever reason, we have due diligence to follow the procedure. Now I agree with you that this is disgusting. If a property has no violations, we legally cannot do anything about it even if it is disgusting or a nuisance. There are obviously violations here. We will follow our procedure and I will personally take care of this,” Sliwinski said.