REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council continued its discussion of the police department during its meeting Monday evening.
Leeann Toombs is a returning citizen who has addressed the council in the past about her concerns for the town not having a police officer. She had heard that as of the last council meeting there was still no officer, and wanted to re-express her concerns.
“I also read about the petition that was presented, which I did sign, and there were 931 signatures to have the police officers restored in Reynoldsville. My concerns for the elderly in our town remain. I’m concerned for everyone,” Toombs said.
She agreed with Council President Bill Cebulskie that the State Police have done a good job, but said there is no one in town, and that the state police have to travel.
“We have a meeting set up with Sandy Township,” Cebulskie said. “Everything takes time”
Other citizens in the audience spoke up, saying that Cebulskie had been saying this for months since former Reynoldsville Chief Troy Bell left in March.
Cebulskie said that Sandy Township contacted the borough to see if they could offer help. He said the borough is working on setting up a meeting. He said the Chairman of the committee recently took his oath and is planning a meeting for in two weeks.
“If that doesn’t work out, then we’ll figure something else out,” Cebulskie said.
Toombs said her other concern is school starting again in the fall and not having local officers. According to Toombs, there are 84 registered sex offenders in Reynoldsville, which she said she found online. Later in the meeting, Borough Solicitor Joe Ryan said he checked the State Police website and found 18 registered offenders.
“We have these kids walking back and forth. Granted the police officers aren’t going to be right around the corner all the time, but they would be here and they would be more available and have their eyes open,” Toombs said.
She then asked that if something would happen to a child, “and we’ve been without a police officer since March, who would be responsible for that?”
“We’ve been talking about trying to form a regional force to save all of the communities, including us money,” Cebulskie said. “We’ve been trying to work on that because there’s been other communities who have talked about it a little bit. Nobody wants to jump the gun on. Everyone’s afraid of it, but the state is really pushing it. They send letters out that they would like to see more regional forces.”
Cebulskie said it’s the best time for the borough to try to work something out regionally, being without an officer. He said they didn’t expect Troy to leave when he did, but is hoping to have something done in the next four to six weeks.
Cebulskie said the borough has had quite a few residents pleased with the state police coverage. He later said the council would make a decision once they met with Sandy Township.