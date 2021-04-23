REYNOLDSVILLE — Citizens attended the Reynoldsville Borough Council meeting Wednesday to once again voice concerns about the lack of a police department, which borough officials said they are working on, but not fast enough for residents.
Council President Bill Cebulskie explained that he had attended the most recent Sykesville Borough Council meeting, which was Monday evening, and presented the possibility of the two boroughs having a joint department.
Cebulskie said there was not much discussion from the council about the possibility, and the Sykesville Borough Solicitor Nick Gianvito will look into the matter. This was corroborated by the unapproved meeting minutes from the Sykesville council meeting.
He is waiting for a call back from Sykesville officials to have each borough’s committee meet about the possibility. He is hoping to have a meeting within the next couple of weeks.
Two residents signed up for public comments to give their statements about the police department.
The first to speak, Stacy Snedden, said she was unhappy with comments that had been made at the previous meeting about possibly using money budgeted for police to complete some paving.
“It’s been almost a month since our chief of police left, and still no replacement,” Snedden said. “I know beautifying the town would be nice, but safety should come first, so what’s the next step? After all, we already budgeted for this year.”
Cebulskie then shared his visit to the Sykesville Borough Council. Snedden went on to say that other boroughs don’t want to work with the borough, which Cebulskie said was not true. He said both Brookville and Punxsutawney were also possibilities, and that he had spoken with someone at the Punxsutawney Borough as well.
The second speaker was Leeann Toombs, who also expressed concerns about the borough being without its own police force.
“We have elderly people in our community, they’re very vulnerable. If you have a community with no police officer, no law enforcement, no presence, we’re just like sitting ducks,” Toombs said. “It’s a scary time.”
Cebulskie said there has been increased coverage by the Pennsylvania State Police in the borough.
Police department evidenceLater in the meeting, Borough Solicitor Joe Ryan told the council he spoke with Jefferson County Detective Jeff Lee, and all the evidence related to the county’s drug task force has been removed from the borough evidence room.
He also said there are some concerns with the remaining evidence in the office, and the council’s need to access the office for borough equipment kept there.
“The borough obviously has equipment and things the borough owns in the police department,” Ryan said. “I don’t want there to be any possibility of allegations made against any council members or borough employees for accessing anything that nobody should have access to but the police.”
Ryan and Lee agreed someone from the county could meet with a borough employee, and a member of borough council to move the remaining file cabinets and documents into the evidence room for security and remove the necessary equipment. Once all the documents are secured in the evidence room, the borough employees would be able to freely enter the room for any needs like internet, phones or other equipment.
Cebulskie agreed to this solution and said he would let Ryan know when a council member could meet on one of the days given by Lee.