REYNOLDSVILLE — A quote on the wall says it all — “Memories are made here.”
The Reynoldsville Rollerdrome on Mabel Street is home of the town’s best-kept activities and community history, according to owners Dave and Jennifer Schuckers.
And, it’s even the place where their love story began. Dave was working at the roller rink on a New Year’s Eve in 1987 when Jennifer came in to skate.
The couple has owned the rollerdrome for the past six years. Although it’s more than 70 years old, people still mistakenly think it has closed down, or forget it’s there, Jennifer says.
Besides open skate, the rink offers game nights in October, and family nights on Sundays. Youth hockey takes place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, too. The facility can be rented out regularly for birthday parties or occasions. “Pick-up” hockey sessions are held on Friday and Saturday nights, following open skate.
Game nights have been a popular hit with skaters, Jennifer says, bringing back the memories of classics like limbo and four corners. “Glow skating” night incorporates glow-in-the-dark skates and lights.
“I like it because I liked it back in the day,” Jennifer says. “The kids just love it, and people come who have never skated before.”
The facility serves as a place for local teams to practice, such as the Rebel Rollers, a roller derby team of women from areas like Reynoldsville, DuBois, Clarion and Punxsutawney. They practice there every Thursday night, preparing for upcoming competitions. A hockey league also rents the RRD for its practices.
History
Former owner Darrell “Doc” Snyder and his wife, Grace, owned the roller rink for 38 years. Snyder also coached the “Reynoldsville Rollerdrome Lazers” roller hockey team, winning several state, regional and national championships. He died at the age of 77 in 2016.
When someone walks through the door on Friday night, there will be 80-100 children skating, Jennifer said. The rink is a place where people feel safe leaving their children for a couple hours, knowing they’ll be watched, Dave adds.
“People here know us,” he said. “They could always rely on Doc and Grace, and they rely on us like they did on them.”
Jennifer was a nurse for 23 years, she said, and taking over the rink was even something she envisioned in her younger days.
“I remember skating here as a teenager, and thinking, ‘What about owning this place some day?’” she said.
Dave worked for Snyder for 15-20 years, and can recall many memories there, he said. He now does carpentry work. His time spent at the rink in the evenings is what he considers “retirement,” because it feels a little bit like home.
Dave can even build skates himself, something he learned working at the rink when he was younger.
Its floor is the original one people have skated on for decades, the Schuckers said. Future updates include painting the ceilings and putting a new counter on the snack bar. Each food item served is also meant to make people “reminisce,” including soft pretzels, corndogs and pickles people ate there as a child.
The family-owned and operated facility is always an “ongoing” project, Dave says. In the past six years, they have “spruced up” a bit, painting and redoing the floors, carpeting, adding a new roof, sidewalk and benches inside, as well as new skate rentals. The couple tries to take on a project each year.
They agree they are always looking to restore the building, not rebuild it.
“I don’t want to take the prestige away,” Dave said.
Town memories
Skating is something different for families to do, especially in the winter when it’s cold out, Jennifer says. Parents and grandparents who skated there when they were younger now bring their grandchildren to do the same.
It’s a form of exercise, too — adults around 70 or 80 years old will strap on skates regularly to stay active, Dave said. Athletes will also do it as a form of conditioning.
“You’re never too old to skate if you keep up with it,” he said.
The Schuckers also do their part in giving back, donating the rink for tournament fundraisers for a good cause.
The rink opened in 1947, and can be considered a “landmark” in Reynoldsville, the Schuckers say. They’ve received many “thank you’s” from community members who are happy to see it still going.
“People are glad we took it over and brought it back to what it is,” Jennifer said. “It’s a part of the town, and it’s a part of us.”
For more information, visit www.reynoldsvillerollerdrome.com or the RRD Facebook page.
