REYNOLDSVILLE — Seniors at The Reynoldsville Foundry completed a fiber art project Wednesday where they created a quilt made of squares they all dyed using Shibori, a Japanese tie-dye technique they learned during art classes.
Sandy Trimble, a fiber artist with ArtsPath, completed her third residency at The Foundry on Wednesday as the teacher of the art class. Trimble taught the seniors the many different methods used in Shibori to create an array of different patterns during the tie-dying process.
ArtsPath of Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) is a regional arts-in-education program that arranges artists residency programs in partnership with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and facilitates arts residencies in schools, senior centers, veterans organizations, and many more opportunities.
“As a group, they learned a bunch of different Shibori techniques, and made squares. Then we turned it into a quilt,” Trimble said.
Some of the techniques the group learned included: Arashi Shibori, or pole-wrapping technique; Ori Nui Shibori, or folded and stitched; and MokumeShibori, or sewing parallel lines, and many others. All of the techniques involve different methods of keeping the dye out of certain parts of the fabric.
“So the quilt includes cotton and/or silk squares that they learned to do different dyes with, and then we also learned to use wool, but that wouldn’t have worked on the quilt, so we couldn’t include those,” Trimble said.
Trimble said there were about seven or eight participants in this class, which is down from her previous residencies, though she attributes this to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The residency started in October, but when the state shut places down again in November, she was unable to complete the program. She returned to Reynoldsville for a few make-up days and to complete the project the group was working on.
“I know this group very well, and they’re very receptive to the things that I do as a fiber artist,” Trimble said.
Jeff Wacker, an administrator of ArtsPath, was also present to see the completed project of the residency. He covers a five-county region of Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties.
He explained that ArtsPath works to bring the arts into communities and education and offer funding aid through the PA Council on the Arts. Most of the time, organizations are required to find a funding match for the program.