REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Sewer Authority addressed a major issue with the amount of sludge currently being held in its digester, which is nearing capacity, during the board meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Authority Manager Bob Crosby reported the sludge press at the wastewater treatment plant is quickly becoming a problem, and that the authority is close to being in violation of code. He said there is about 200,000 gallons of sludge being held in the digester, whereas there is normally only about 50,000 gallons. He said they are borderline of being in violation of codes.
“The sludge press has been offline for some time. We’ve been in contact with the manufacturer several times. We’re still having operational problems. If the problem is not resolved soon, we’ll have to have an outside contractor come in and do sludge dewatering,” Crosby said.
Crosby explained the process, saying that sewage comes into the plant, and most biomass settles out and goes to a tank for digestion. What does not break down ends up as sludge, and it has to be dewatered to get out of the system.
He listed several parts on the sludge press that have been replaced in the hopes of fixing it, but said they are still struggling.
“Our latest issue, the sludge line has developed a leak, and it may be underneath the generator set up there, and the crew will be working on that Monday the 29th,” Crosby said.
He also scheduled for a Fournier technician to come the week of April 20 to try to resolve the problem, saying they needed them here “much sooner than later.” The press is about six years old, and is not under any manufacturer’s warranty, as Crosby said the machine only had a one year warranty.
“They’re support has been great, but I mean, they’ve been hours on the phone and we have not figured out what’s going on over there,” Crosby said.
Crosby said the Fifth Street lift station pump needs replaced. The current pump is 20 horsepower, and would cost about $9,000 to rebuild it, and a new pump would cost about $11,892.
“Anytime something is 66 percent of replacement, I’ll put the new one in every time. And so, we want to replace the complete rotating assembly. I went ahead and ordered the new pump just because of lead time on it,” Crosby said.
The board retroactively approved the purchase of this new pump, effective March 10.
Board Chair Barry Fillman said he spoke with the county commissioners about the Community Development Block Grant, and believes this is an opportunity for the board to consider rotating biological contactors.
These are parts used in wastewater treatment plants as secondary treatment to the water, which allow both aeration and assimilation of dissolved organic pollutants and nutrients for their degradation.
“I think that there is an opportunity there for us to look at those RBC and bite off a good chunk of that,” Fillman said. “I think it’s in our community’s best interest if we can do that with someone else’s money, so I’m going to continue to pursue that.”
He did not have a formal motion on this yet, but said he would continue to gather the information needed on this.