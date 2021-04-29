REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville-Sykesville Girl Scouts completed their bridging ceremony for the year on Monday evening, celebrating some of the Scouts moving up to the next rank.
Scout leader Beth Sawyer explained the ceremony is a nice event to celebrate the girls advancing.
“It is an important transition in a Girl Scout’s life; a defining moment when each girl is rewarded for her achievements and welcomed to a new level of adventures and responsibilities,” Sawyer said.
The ceremony was held in the Reynoldsville Presbyterian Church. Each of the girls were given a bag that contained a certificate of their bridging, a yearly membership star, a couple of patches and some candy.
The tradition of bridging has been part of the Girl Scouts since its founding in 1912.
“We have some that just don’t bridge because Daisies is two years, Brownies is two years, so not the whole troop goes, just depending on what grade they’re in,” Sawyer said.
The color guard presented the flag for the flag ceremony. Once the flags were placed, the color guard saluted the American flag and said the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the Girl Scout Promise.
The Daisies bridged first, and were honored for their hard work in meeting their two goals; learning the Girl Scout Promise and the Girl Scout Law. The girls earned a daisy center on their tunics and earned a petal for every part of the Girl Scout Law that they learned, which the girls demonstrated.
One at a time, each of the girls stepped up to a table to place a flower into the vase and stated a part of the Girl Scout Law.
“I will do my best to be honest and fair, friendly and helpful, considerate and caring, courageous and strong, responsible for what I say and do, respect myself and others, respect authority, use resources wisely, make the world a better place, and be a sister to every Girl Scout,” the law reads.
Following this, each of the girls walked over the bridge to signify their transition from Daisy to Brownie.
The Brownies bridging to Junior Girl Scout were honored by receiving her “wings” to be able to “fly to bigger things.”
Each of the Brownies received their wings, and shook hands with the Brownie leader before crossing the bridge to be met by another Junior Scout on the other side.