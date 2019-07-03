REYNOLDSVILLE – The sixth annual Red, White, and Blueberry Festival will be celebrated here from July 12-14 with events for all ages.
Many favorite events will be returning again this year, including the chalk art contest, the children’s bike parade, pie eating contest, and of course all the blueberries and blueberry goodies.
There are plenty of stops to consider to get your blueberry fix during the festival.
The Broken Roads will be having blueberry specials on Friday. There will be a blueberry pancake breakfast at the Masonic Lodge prepared by volunteers and Boy Scout Troop 72 on Saturday morning from 8-11. Sarah’s Soft Serve and Food will be having a blueberry sundae special as well. For those who really enjoy blueberries, there is also a blueberry pie eating contest at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The children’s pie eating contest will take place at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.
Vendors and events will be set up in Kunselman Park all day every day during the festival. There will be free rides to local blueberry farms provided by Bear Claw Express. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Saturday, children can decorate a free berry picking bucket at Maxim’s Berry Farm.
Live bands will be playing in the park on July 13, and people are welcome to bring out their lawn chairs to see and hear them. Scheduled bands are Harmony Hot Haus, Chase and the Barons, and Ellen Starski.
Starkski is a Reynoldsville native who used to play blues in local bars. She first began to play the guitar at 19. She is now a solo artist based out of Nashville, Tennessee. There will also be a fireworks display after the concerts.
There will be a bike giveaway sponsored by Annie’s Hometown Restaurant. One boy and one girl will be the winners of a brand new bike provided by the business. Chances are a dollar each at the restaurant, and all proceeds will go to the Reynoldsville Community Association. The drawing for the bikes will be in the afternoon of July 13.