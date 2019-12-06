REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville War Memorial Park Committee took another step forward during its meeting Wednesday by passing bylaws for the group.
The committee discussed the proposed bylaws that were distributed during the previous meeting. After some changes to wording and sections were discussed, a vote passed the bylaws with the discussed changes.
With the passing of the bylaws, the committee will be able to elect an official board and begin forming subcommittees for specific tasks. Since the memberships were introduced a couple of months ago, the committee is planning to tap into this resource for individuals willing to serve on subcommittees moving forward.
Since the park committee is working so closely with the Reynoldsville American Legion, there was a section included in the bylaws to make the members of the legion an advisory council. They will be in charge of moving the monuments to the park when the time comes.
Frank Snyder spoke with Jefferson County Commissioners about the committee possibly securing funding from the Legacy Fund. He was told there would need to be some progress to show the commissioners before such funding would be considered.
This led to the discussion of phases of the project again, which was started at the last meeting. The committee agreed they would need to begin, and fully fund, phase one themselves to present to the commissioners.
Since the Legacy Fund would only be made available once the first phase is complete, the committee began discussing possible fundraising opportunities.
Leanne Waring has already been working on some possible fundraisers the group could undertake, the first one being a Memorial Day Fun Run. Waring reached out to Doug Craft who has experience with such events in the Punxsutawney area.
“The purpose of the race would be to publicize the park and all we’re doing, and also to bring in a little bit of money. Not a great bit of money, but get it out there and get the community a bit more aware in that younger age group we’re trying to reach,” Waring said.
Craft said the main concern is to get advertising out very early to get plenty of participation. He also spoke of reaching out to businesses for sponsors, and using this to pay the expenses of a time keeper and the purchase of shirts.
Waring also brought local police officers in to discuss the possibility of reaching out to youth who need community service hours, whether it is for a school requirement or for a transgression they committed. Waring explained there are different requirements for signing off on community service for school or those who have citations. The police explained how the community service through the Youth Commission is done, and the liability that would come with this.
The committee gave Waring the okay to move forward with planning the fun run, and agreed they will look into the possibility of bringing in help from those who need community service.