REYNOLDSVILLE — A worker from the Reynoldsville Water and Sewer Authority spoke to the Reynoldsville Borough Council about some “disturbing behavior” taking place
Melissa Burkett, the office manager for the Reynoldsville Water and Sewer Authority and council member John Burkett’s wife, told the council she was there because of “disturbing behavior taking place on behalf of the borough council.”
“All that Mr. Cebulskie has said is that it’s for the good of the community. If it’s for the good of the community, when you were advised to rescind the dismantlement of our board of the debt that you would assume, and you came to our board meeting and said that you could get the money, that $1.7 million. If you can get $1.7 million, why does the pool need money? Why does John need to search for grants for sidewalks? Why isn’t the War Memorial taken care of? You get $1.7 million, this town shouldn’t need anything,” Burkett said.
Borough solicitor Joe Ryan said this money would be from the rent on the water system.
Council President Bill Cebulskie said the council would be letting the investigation continue, an investigation the authority board knows nothing about, according to Burkett. Cebulskie said citizens brought about the investigation, and that he has been in contact with the State Ethics Committee, and they will be in touch.
Cebulskie said the council had sent a right-to-know request to the authority board, and they were past the deadline for providing the information.
Burkett countered that Cebulskie had filed the request on his own behalf, not the council’s because it had been less than 24 hours since he had sat in on their meeting.
“You sent that (right-to-know request) on behalf of yourself, you did not send that on behalf of the council. You sent that less than 24-hours after you sat through our board meeting. You did not have a meeting amongst your council. There was no time for you to have a motion or an action taken to have that request,” Burkett said.
She went on to say Cebulskie is trying to dismantle the board for a personal vendetta, and became progressively more heated as she spoke. The discussion finally ended when Cebulskie said “thank you for your opinion.”