REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Water and Sewer Authority held a meeting last Wednesday during which issues with odor in borough water and delinquent bills were discussed.
Water odorBorough Council President Bill Cebulskie, also a member of the Water Authority, mentioned during the previous borough council meeting that the authority had heard complaints about an odor coming from water. He also shared the cause of the smell had been found and was being fixed.
The odor was also addressed by Systems Manager Robert Crosby who said the problem was from the carbon feed system, which had been repaired. The board intended to motion for a new system to be bought, but did not because Crosby said it would be expensive and he had an alternative.
He suggested the current system be moved to a different site on the property and a building purchased to house it. Crosby is going to get the specifications for such a building for the next meeting.
Delinquent billsThe board also discussed how to best collect on delinquent bills. It was shared during the meeting that past due bills of 30 days or more total about $85,000. The total for bills 90 days or more is about $34,000.
The board decided that with the March billing, there will also be a notice sent to those with overdue bills for them to contact the authority for a payment plan. Authority Solicitor Jeff Gordon will be writing a letter of agreement that if payments are not made, the water will be turned off.
In June, the authority will also be starting to send bills to property owners rather than the renters. This decision was made because about 60 percent of the authority’s customers are renters, and this makes past due bills hard to collect. The authority will be sending letters to property owners alerting them to this change.
CDBG projects
The board has also started considerations for possible projects for the Community Development Block Grant program. Crosby has written successful CDBG applications before, and said the income levels in the area of a proposed project are important during applications consideration. The board plans to discuss this further at future meetings.