REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Water and Sewer Authority held its first meeting since the Reynoldsville Borough Council made two new appointments to the board.
Just before the council meeting when these appointments were made, all but one of the water authority board members resigned from their seats. Barry Fillman, the director of Jeff Tech, was the only member of the previous board who stayed on. He was appointed to the board by council last year.
The board began its recent meeting with reorganization. Fillman was named the chairman of the board. Newly-appointed member Henry Deible was named the secretary-treasurer.
The board motioned to defer appointing a vice-chairman until the borough council seats two more members to the five-member board. Council President Bill Cebulskie, who is the third member of the new authority board, said council is planning to appoint the remaining two seats during a work session.
Systems Manager Robert Crosby provided his report to the board, sharing that the next water line replacement project will take place along Bradford Street, where the authority knows there have been leaks in the past.
PersonnelThe board is also working on filling some other positions at the authority of those who either have left or are intending to leave.
Former employee Melissa Burkett turned in her resignation and separation agreement to the board, which they approved during the meeting. The board tabled a motion to hire Karen Gerew as a full-time office manager until agreement details are worked out.
The board did approve hiring Ashley Maze, a Jeff Tech student, as a part-time office assistant through a co-op agreement.
Crosby also informed them of his intent to retire within the next six months. Crosby has worked for the authority for 41 years.