REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Water Authority was questioned by the Systems Manager Robert Crosby during its meeting about the future of the water system in town after receiving questions from customers he could not answer.
“I do have to ask, I’m tired of hearing, I would like to have an answer for our customers. Are you folks in the process of selling the water system or taking proposals?” Crosby asked
Board member and Borough Council President Bill Cebulskie was the one to answer this question, saying the borough is looking into it. Crosby suggested the council bring this matter up publicly, which Cebulskie said had been done.
“It’s been talked about before, we’re just taking a look to see, financially, what the situation is,” Cebulskie said.
Crosby said one customer told him the board was being courted by a water system for purchase. Cebulskie said the council is “just taking considerations.”
“Just so you realize, this board has no authority, this board cannot sell…” said board President Barry Fillman.
Cebulskie said the borough council would definitely look at the board’s recommendation on the matter. Fillman said he had heard there were some considerations, but knew nothing beyond this.