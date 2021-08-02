REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Water Authority recently had an array of citizens attend the meeting for the public comment portion, each with their own request or question for the board.
Gerry Kriner of Winslow Township came to discuss the possibility of having the authority extend their lines to his residence. He said he has had to dig several new wells over the last few years, and would rather just have a reliable water source. He lives in the Pine Hills area of Winslow Township.
The board approached this with some uncertainty, saying this wasn’t something they would be able to figure out during their single meeting.
“This has come up before, is my understanding, and the issue to Pine Hills is the infrastructure. It’s not something that we’d solve tonight, but it’s something that between Winslow, between property owners up there, there has to be some skin in the game,” said board President Barry Fillman.
Kriner had already approached the Winslow Township Board of Supervisors about this request, but reported getting little support from them.
Fillman said the problem would be the funding to run the lines, and who would pay for it. He told Kriner the more people involved and the more they are willing to invest in the process the easier it will make the process.
Kriner believes he has the support of at least 50 percent of the residents in his immediate area.
“It’s not a question of do we have the water, it’s not a question of can we get it there, it’s a question of who builds the highway,” Fillman said. “It’s building that infrastructure with our own repairs and our own upkeep of what we already have and where that money’s going to come from.”
Kriner said the township supervisors are willing to sign off to have water run to his property, but they don’t want to invest in it. The authority said it is 1 mile from where their line ends to the back of the cul de sac of Pine Hills.
“They’re telling me they’re not going to get anything from it because it’s your water,” Kriner said. “And so I’m caught between a rock and a hard place.”
He said he’s been there for 27 years, and since the township grants more permits for springs, there’s three times the number of people there was 20 years ago using water.
Fillman suggested Kriner contact the county about possibly funding the project.
“If I’m just going to run into a brick wall on all these things, then I’ll poke another whole in the ground, but I don’t want to five years from now, spend 10 grand doing that and then a couple of years, ‘well now we want to run water,’” Kriner said.
Systems Manager Robert Crosby suggested he go back to the township and have their engineer complete a feasibility study.
“It shouldn’t cost that much to do a very rough feasibility study. Just aerial photographs, they can have a house count, and they know where the lots are already subdivided out there and then get a total count and take it from there,” Crosby said.