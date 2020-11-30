REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Water and Sewer Authority have been working for almost two weeks to repair a major water line break near the intersection of Jackson and Fifth streets.
Robert Crosby, the systems manager of the authority, said the line was old and needed replaced, and was going to be bid out in spring. The line was already being designed, but did not last until the projected bidding.
“The first day the guys worked 24 hours straight, then they were doing probably 15 hours a day with the plans, running the waterline there. It’s done and we’ll be putting paving on that next week,” Crosby said.
The crew had to replace about 420 feet of the main line. Crosby said the line is in, and only has to have testing done on it to be opened back up to the water system. He expects everything to be done late next week.
The crew finally had to replace the line because of numerous leaks they couldn’t keep up with. He said the authority was losing about 250,000 gallons a day due to leaks in the line. The normal production for Reynoldsville is about 200,000 gallons a day.
“We knew there was an existing leak, and that’s why it had been scheduled to be replaced. We had numerous leaks over the years, and leak detections found a leak 11 feet deep,” Crosby said. “It was just decided at that point we have to put new pipe in. The crew could not put clamps quick enough, it would just hemorrhage in another location.”
The line break only affected two customers while the crew worked on the replacement, one being the Bilo grocery store.
“We have to thank Bilo for their patience because they’ve been without water off and on and I’m sure it was hard on their business having to close the road there,” Crosby said.
The authority will not be reading meters this month, and instead customers will get an estimated bill. With so much of the crew working on this line, Crosby said they don’t have the manpower to get all the meters read.