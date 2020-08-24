REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Water Authority was once again a heated topic during the borough council meeting on Thursday evening, with many residents speaking on the topic and Melissa Burkett, the authority office manager, returning to the discussion.
The meeting began with public comments, which were focused on the council’s failure to pass a motion for a forensic audit of the water authority’s finances. Council President Bill Cebulskie explained that when this was previously brought up at a council meeting, no motion was made.
“I just want to know why it wasn’t done, that’s what I want to know. It was supposed to be done a month ago,” Clyde Beck said. “I think it should be done. They want to be straight, let’s have an audit.”
Later in the discussion, Darren Scolese explained he didn’t make the motion because he felt that all of the council should be present for this vote.
“Before I make the motion, I just want to explain last meeting I didn’t make the motion because I felt that all of the council needed to be a part of this decision and have their vote in it or not vote in it. Obviously all are not here again tonight, so that’s my reason why,” Scolese said.
Scolese made the motion for the forensic audit of Reynoldsville Water Authority to be done. This was seconded by council member Michael Popson, and passed by a vote with no opposition.
At the end of the meeting, several other citizens were given a chance to speak about the water authority, but these comments took a different stance. Many of the ending comments were unhappy with how the council is handling the situation.
Melissa Burkett spoke for the water authority, saying she wanted to clarify some things regarding the ethics commission.
“The ethics commission did look into the inquiry or the letters that were sent to them, and found no merit to what was said. That’s why there was no investigation,” Burkett said.
Cebulskie said this is not true, and that the ethics committee is telling him something different.
“We’ll just let them do their job and it will be fine,” Cebulskie said.
Cebulskie and Burkett spoke back and forth for a few minutes before Cebulskie ended the conversation, and the second public comment section of the meeting.
Cebulskie said he has gotten just as many calls in favor of the investigation as he’s heard against it. He said this is a decision the council has to look at, and will get everything done properly to reach an appropriate decision.