REYNOLDSVILLE – A Reynoldsville woman is facing felony charges for burglary and terroristic threats related to an incident which occurred on Aug. 20.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Beth Ann McGee, 52, of Reynoldsville, including felony charges of burglary, criminal trespass and terroristic threats (two counts), misdemeanor charges of simple assault (two counts), and summary charges of criminal mischief, harassment (two counts), disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, McGee had been in court with her neighbors on the morning of the incident. Police were called to the scene of the neighbors’ house for reports of an assault. The neighbors explained they had exited their home to go to the detached garage on their property. McGee was out on her porch, and reportedly began yelling profanities at them as they walked to the garage.
Once in the garage, McGee reportedly came in through the open door allegedly yelling threats at her neighbors, telling them she would kill both of them. She then allegedly began to punch and shove both of the neighbors, and broke a pair of eye glasses valued at about $150. McGee then fled back to her house.
According to the report, the officer witnessed signs of recent physical injury on both of the neighbors, such as red marks and scratches.
While interviewing McGee at her residence, the police reported smelling alcohol on her, and she allegedly admitted to coming home and drinking a few glasses of wine after court. She denied ever having left her house after coming home from court.
According to the affidavit, the officer then went to another neighbor’s residence, where security cameras pointed at the garage where the fight was said to have taken place. The neighbor said the cameras were not set to record during the day, but he had been outside and saw everything.
The neighbor said a woman matching McGee’s description entered the garage and started yelling. He could not hear what she said, but then started hitting both of the people who had been in the garage. She then ran out and returned to her home.
McGee is currently out on bail and waiting for her preliminary hearing with Magisterial Judge David Inzana in Reynoldsville on Sept. 10.