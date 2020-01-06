REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly giving medical grade marijuana to a 1-year-old child.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Brandy Lynn Sifinski, 33, of Reynoldsville, including a felony charge of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police received a report from Childline and Jefferson County Children and Youth Services about Sifinski. The report alleged Sifinski, who was the caregiver for the child, gave the child medical grade marijuana.
Police spoke with Sifinski over the phone and conduced a formal interview with her on Oct. 29. During the phone conversation, she allegedly admitted to giving the child another individual’s prescription marijuana. She told police the child has a medical condition and has seen multiple doctors, who prescribed medications for the child. Sifinski said she wanted to get the child a medical marijuana card, but does not want to spend the money on the card only for the medical marijuana to not work. She reportedly said she wanted to see the effectiveness of the medical marijuana before applying for the card.
While being interviewed, Sifinski reportedly repeated what she had said in the phone conversation. She believed the child was suffering from a medical episode at the time she gave the child medical marijuana. She reportedly said she did not want to take them to the hospital or call 911 because it would have taken 20 minutes for an ambulance to get there.
According to the affidavit, the medical marijuana was a 100 milligram medical grade spray prescribed to a third party known juvenile. Sifinski said she has asked the doctors what would happen if a baby were given medical marijuana.
“I was just hoping that I could have an answer and say ‘okay, he came out of it. That means I can give this (medical marijuana) to him if need be,’” said Sifinski in the affidavit. “I can call the doctor and say, ‘Look, you know, he might be better off with this.’”
Sifinski has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 23 with District Judge David Inzana in Reynoldsville.