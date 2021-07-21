REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville woman is facing felony charges following an incident where she allegedly sent sexual photos to a minor.
Somerset-based state police filed charges against Brandy Sue Pierce, 39, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor, criminal use of a communication facility –all third degree felonies, and corruption of minors –first degree misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Pierce was having a conversation with a minor in October 2018, when the victim was 15 years old and she was 36 years old. The two talked over Facebook Messenger, and the addresses of their locations were their home addresses, respectively, both in Reynoldsville.
Pierce allegedly messaged the victim that another person was texting her saying to send nude images to the victim. She later allegedly sent the minor two inappropriate photographs of herself, one where the lower half of her face was visible.
During an interview, Pierce alleged she did not know the victim’s age when she sent the photos. Another person told police Pierce did know the victim’s age because they have lived in the same town their entire lives.
Further messages between the two showed the pair had conversations about meeting up for sexual encounters, according to the affidavit.
Pierce has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 31 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.