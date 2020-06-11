REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly being in possession of a firearm when she is not permitted to have one.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Jennifer Lee Fitzgerald, 45, of Reynoldsville, on May 21 including one felony possession of firearm prohibited.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Fitzgerald contacted the police to report her purse containing her cell phone and a handgun was stolen from her car. While on the phone with police, Fitzgerald said she was using “find my iPhone” which showed her phone was currently located at Woods Road in Brockway.
Police responded to the address with negative results, and so continued on to Fitzgerald’s home. During the course of the investigation, police allegedly found the purse located inside a locked vehicle at her car lot, Jennie FitzG Auto Sales.
Officers learned that Fitzgerald was allegedly previously involuntarily committed into a mental health treatment facility. Because of this, she is no longer permitted to be in possession of a firearm.
The purse was searched and a .38 caliber revolver located, which was registered to Fitzgerald. Police took custody of the gun.
Fitzgerald has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 26 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.