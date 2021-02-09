REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville woman is facing a felony drug charge following a visit from Jefferson County Probation that allegedly led to the woman hiding from probation and police officers.
Reynoldsville Borough Police filed charges against Ciera Marie Caltagarone, 22, of Reynoldsville on Feb. 2, including one felony charge of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one misdemeanor charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, probation officers called Reynoldsville police to help them locate Caltagarone at her known residence.
While searching the home, there were allegedly several stamp bags floating in a toilet that officers collected.
Probation contacted a relative of Caltagarone’s via phone while still searching the house. Officers mentioned the need to search the basement and attached garage. Caltagarone’s relative allegedly insisted there was no way to get from the basement to the garage, and that the garage door was broken and the door could not be open.
Officers entered the basement and found a door that did lead to the garage, and were able to crawl through after clearing away items. Caltagarone was then found laying on the garage floor behind a parked motorcycle, according to the affidavit.
Caltagarone was taken into custody, and officers allegedly had to connect a wire to the garage door opener that had been ripped off for the door to open.
Once out of the garage, Caltagarone allegedly admitted to relapsing with heroin. While probation searched her phone, messages were found between Caltagarone and the relative telling Caltagarone to go to the garage and rip the wires from the garage door to stop it from opening, according to the affidavit.
Probation officers also allegedly found a conversation between Caltagarone and another probationer that seemed to be in reference to obtaining drugs from Caltagarone.
Following a full search of the phone, there was a photo and multiple voicemails and messages as evidence of crimes being committed, according to the affidavit. Some of the evidence was allegedly related to the delivery of controlled substances and some was related to hindering her apprehension.
Detectives also reviewed telephone calls placed by Caltagarone from the Jefferson County Jail, and found one where she made a statement that she had two known individuals clean her house. According to the affidavit, she said this was because they owed her money and admitted to providing them with narcotics and getting them high.
Following an interview with one of the known individuals, they allegedly confirmed that Caltagarone had provided them methamphetamine and heroin for doing chores.
Caltagarone has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 25 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.