REYNOLDSVILLE — Two Reynoldsville women are facing theft charges after allegedly committing retail theft while shopping, then taking a shopping cart from a store.
Reynoldsville Borough Police filed charges against Brittany Lynnett Ramsey, 33, of Reynoldsville on Oct. 27, including retail theft, theft by unlawful taking, and two counts of receiving stolen property.
Reynoldsville Borough Police also filed charges against Kristen Nichole Klender, 24, of Reynoldsville, including theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to Martino’s Bilo for a report of a theft. Police were told that two women walked off Bilo property with a shopping cart valued at $185.
After reviewing security video, it was also discovered that Ramsey had allegedly removed a four pack of Gillette Proglide shaving cartridges valued at $21.93 from the package and put them in her purse, before putting the empty package back on the shelf, according to the affidavit.
When Ramsey was interviewed about the incident, she allegedly admitted to removing the shopping cart from the store. She also said she did not have permission to remove the cart from the store property. She allegedly admitted to putting the Gillette cartridges in her purse as well.
Ramsey reportedly said she had not returned the cart, and that it was in her garage at her home. She was told to return the cart to Bilo the next day, which she did, according to the affidavit.
When police interviewed Klender, she allegedly said both her and Ramsey had bought some groceries and left the store. She said when they got outside, they decided they had too many groceries to carry, so she decided to push the cart home. Klender also admitted that they did not get permission to remove the cart from the store, according to the affidavit.
Both Ramsey and Klender have preliminary hearings scheduled for Nov. 19 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.