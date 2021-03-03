REYNOLDSVILLE — A local Reynoldsville business has partnered with the Reynoldsville Community Association to host the town’s first Merchant Market.
This Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m., Reynoldsville will be the hub of many specials and events to encourage the public to visit the downtown area to see what it has to offer.
Cathy Streigal of Peaceful Day Yoga contacted the RCA about starting the event, and they were eager to help out.
“I wanted to do something for the community so I approached the RCA and they were very agreeable and they helped me out and we put it together,” Streigal said.
Sarah Caltagarone, president of the RCA, helped her reach out to the businesses in town to get them on board. Each business is offering their own special or event for the day to attract customers, or are hosting other local vendors in their stores.
Streigal’s own business will be offering children’s yoga and will be hosting local vendors Sammi Bly with dream catchers, Sister’s Sewing Crafts by Lisa, air plant craft kits to go by Pebble and Root, birthday zodiac readings by staff, and a few other activities.
Other activities around town will be palm and tarot readings, past life regressions and reiki sessions at the Crystal Cauldron, a walking tour through Reynoldsville discussing the ghosts of the town’s past at 7 p.m., mountain pie making at Reynoldsville Hardware, The Winery at Wilcox and The Serene Bean hosted by Roses on Main, and Calhoun Farm hosted by Millertech.
“We have so many small family-owned businesses here and that’s what we’re trying to focus on,” Streigal said.
Streigal is originally from Reynoldsville and moved around a lot through her adult years, but ultimately came back to her hometown. She is hoping that this event will remind and show people all the great stores the town has to offer.
“We’re really trying hard to bring things back to our hometown and just have people be able to relax and enjoy themselves and to see what’s here. I don’t think people realize, in the bigger community, or maybe our smaller community, don’t realize how much we have here now,” Streigal said.
There will also be a bonfire held at the marquee sign in town with s’mores, Larry’s BBQ truck, and Cub Scouts Pack 72 and Scouts BSA Troop 72 serving hot chocolate and coffee. This will be a bring-your-own chair event.
A full schedule of events will appear on the Peaceful Day Yoga website, peacefuldaycommunity.com