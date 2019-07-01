REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Foundry debuted its remodel to senior members and the community at an open house and ArtsPath showcase last week.
Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging Center Services Supervisor Pete Spuck said the open house on Tuesday welcomed the public in to view the newly-styled facility for seniors.
Due to the age of the building, certain things needed updated, he said.
JCAAA Executive Director Molly McNutt, who attended Thursday’s ArtsPath showcase at the Foundry, said Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has been working to make senior center funds available throughout the state.
The solid-colored facility floors were replaced with black and grey checkered tiles, and the walls are a mint green.
This was also a chance for JCAAA to work with and support local businesses, McNutt said. Spotts Music of Punxsutawney put in noise-reducing ceiling panels, and Brookville Lumber was behind the new flooring.
Spuck says they hope to put the new sound panels to the test with a “music night” event in the next few months.
No other remodeling projects are planned for other JCAAA senior centers at this time, McNutt said.
The Reynoldsville Foundry also offers a new exercise program, with video instruction for seniors, every Friday.
This year’s JCAAA Senior Picnic at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, offering lunch, health screenings, farmer’s market vouchers, prizes and more, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18.