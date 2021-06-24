REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings June 23.
Dismissed
- Kevin Gerard Martinson, 59, of DuBois who was charged with criminal mischief.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Anna K. Shimmel, 57, of Sykesville, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children and obstruction. Her bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Elverta Marie Huntington, 49, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked –third or subsequent violation, and speeding. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Julie Marie Dearth, 42, of Massillion, Ohio, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, violate hazard regulation, failure to carry registration, obstructed window, failure to use seatbelt, careless driving, and operating unsafe equipment. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Bonita Kay Haugh, 67, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with theft by deception. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.