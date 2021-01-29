REYNOLDSVILLE — Magisterial District Judge David Inzana presided over the following preliminary hearings Jan. 26.
Withdrawn
- Rhiannon Alexandra Adamson, 22, of Brookville, who was charged with possession of marijuana, and 14 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Alexander Christian Bohensky, 23, of DuBois, who was charged with harassment. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
- Steven Allen Frampton, 27, of Brookville, who was charged with receiving stolen property, scattering rubbish on land/stream, display plate card in improper vehicle, and driving without a valid inspection. He posted bail of $20,000 at 10 percent.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Shawn Robert Lee, 25, of York, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, obedience to traffic control devices, turning movements and required signals, speeding, careless driving, and reckless driving.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Barbara Jean Trunzo, 43, of Muncy, who is charged with retail theft. She has a second charge of retail theft in a second case. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Anthony Wendell Brown, 58, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving and unregistered vehicle, failure to carry a registration, failure to carry a license, driving without insurance, careless driving, reckless driving, and driving without a valid inspection. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Brandy Marie Duffy, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of marijuana, four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of making repairs/sell/ect offensive weapons. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Nichole Marie Clark, 40, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with criminal trespass, defiant trespass, criminal mischief, and harassment. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Tosha Marie Tenon, 21, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Gabriel Nacole Rhodes, 19, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, turning movements and required signals, careless driving, driving unsafe equipment, no headlights, violating hazard regulation. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jacob David Rakvin, 28, of Brockway, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, notice of change of name or address, careless driving, driving unsafe equipment, no rear lights, and violating hazard regulation. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Zachary William Faust, 29, of Brookville, who is charged with criminal mischief. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jessica Shimmel, 30, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, no rear lights, careless driving, failure to carry registration, and driving without insurance. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Damian Scott Nichols, 21, of Brockway, who is charged with corruption of minors, and two counts of statutory sexual assault –four to eight years older. His bail is set at $40,000 unsecured.
- Jacob Michael Kruszewski, of Erie, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, obedience to traffic control devices, speeding, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Bethany Ann Marie Raynes, 22, of Coudersport, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of marijuana, and 52 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Andrew Michael Cary, 25, of Big Run, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of marijuana, and 52 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jeremy Scott Hyde, 35, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.