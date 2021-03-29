RIDGWAY — After the cancellation of the Ridgway Fire Department’s largest fundraiser in 2020, the company has decided to move forward with the annual Firemen’s Carnival this year.
The evening of March 25, the RFD board of directors voted to proceed with the carnival July 5-10, according to a news release. The event will be “modified,” though, given 50-percent capacity rules for outdoor events.
The RFD plans to follow all CDC guidelines, the release says, and a “capacity analysis” for the carnival location showed that has long as the 50-percent rule is in place, the event can proceed.
Masks will be required this year, as well as social distancing, and wash stations will be provided, the release says.
The RFD board is still reviewing what can happen this year and what will have to be postponed. Powers and Thomas Midway will be back in town with rides Tuesday evening through Saturday night.
“The RFD would like nothing more than to be able to host this year’s carnival without COVID-19 related modifications,” the release says. “However, we feel and we believe the community will agree that being able to offer a modified event is a much better option than canceling the event for a second consecutive year.”
The RFD will continue to post updates on its Facebook page as plans evolve.