RIDGWAY — Members of the Ridgway Fire Department Women's Auxiliary have placed commemorative markers and firemen's flags on 328 graves to honor deceased firemen.
Kay Zameroski of the Ridgway Fire Department Women's Auxilary said the idea came about when she was visiting a cemetery in Port Allegany last May, where she saw a red flag and firemen's marker while placing flowers on a gravesite.
The markers are very similar to military markers, Zameroski said, including a red medallion made of aluminum, and a red flag with a yellow Maltese cross symbol and the words "Loyal to Our Duty."
The public participated in the project by helping the volunteers locate certain gravestones, she added, or contributing donations. Boy Scout Troop 95 placed the flags on the graves.
“It has really been a community effort,” she said.
The list of firemen's names came from the firemen's relief organization, Zameroski said, listing 323 names of those who have died since 1964. Members of the auxiliary then researched the names to find out where they are buried in Ridgway's seven cemeteries.
Several of the firemen are buried out of state, Zameroski said, and the auxiliary has been sending their family members the marker and flag to place themselves.
Since she saw that first little red flag and marker, Zameroski says she has noticed others throughout her travels, and the community of Ridgway is grateful to have them there.
“People are thrilled with this project,” she said.
The auxiliary held fundraisers last summer to raise enough for extra markers to have on hand, Zameroski adds.