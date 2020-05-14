WARSAW TOWNSHIP – PennDOT has announced the replacement of the Richardsville Road Bridge on Route 4005 over Redbank Creek, North Fork in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County, began Monday.
The existing bridge will be removed, and a new bridge will be constructed in its place. Excavation will occur on both sides of the roadway, and new drainage will be installed.
Work will be performed in phased construction, with temporary traffic signals being utilized to control the traffic flow through the project.
The project is located between Moore Bridge Road and Egypt Road.
This is a $2,537,022 bridge replacement project. Crews from Francis J. Palo, Inc. will conduct the work.
PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.