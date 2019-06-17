PUNXSUTAWNEY — Rick K and the All Nighters will headline again on July 5 at the Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival.
The band will take listeners on a road trip across a variety of genres of music, including ‘50s, ‘60s, disco, top hits of the ‘80s and ‘90s. The show will wrap up with several selections from the new millennium.
Information provided by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival committee praises Rick K and the All Nighters for their brand of high energy music.
The band will feature front man Rick K, Steven Moore “the Mad Drummer,” Paul Doege on bass and vocals and Frank Dinunzio on guitar and vocals.
Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival Committee Chairman Roger Steele said organizers are delighted to have Rick K and the All Nighters returning to the celebration.