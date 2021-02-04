RIDGWAY — This past year has been challenging for many business owners, potential business investors, entrepreneurs and employees of businesses affected by COVID-19.
The Ridgway Industrial Development Corp. recently highlighted how Ridgway experienced growth in 2020 despite the challenges in a news release.
The RIDC detailed the following completed or ongoing projects during the past 12 months:
- The historic corner bank was renovated and became the Brew Bank Brewing Company, featuring a microbrewery and restaurant. The second floor has been converted into The Sleepy Man Hotel (an Airbnb Boutique Hotel).
- After 30 years of sitting idle, The Bogert Hotel is in the beginning of an exciting revitalization phase.
- The 1907 Hyde family mansion was renovated and is home to the Anderson & Kime Employee Benefits office.
- Wilderness Trail Restaurant & Saloon has reopened with a new owner and a fresh menu.
- NAPA expanded and built a new warehouse and retail storefront.
- The Creative Cup coffee shop moves to Main Street along with an upstairs modern apartment.
- The Ridgway Borough is also considering how to use their newly-acquired 28 riverfront acres of the old Buehler Lumber Mill to impact Ridgway.
Additionally, Ridgway AID, in conjunction with the Ridgway Industrial Development Corp. (RIDC), has an opportunity to invest in Ridgway’s riverfront. Ridgway AID has captured the historic Eagle Valley/Elk Tannery Company.
Hides were organically tanned in the “heyday” of the Hyde Murphy era. This 50,000-plus square-foot building was later converted to a powdered metal parts producing factory. The building is equipped with natural gas, borough water and sewage and a lot of electrical power.
There are various businesses, investors and entrepreneurs that may be able to envision the future of this building. In addition to a “turn-key” manufacturing building, perhaps the vision could include leveraging the architecture of the building and the location for alternative uses. According to the RIDC, when taking all of these attributes into consideration, it could be converted to a unique multipurpose housing community, an antique mall, hydroponic facility, brewery, warehouse, event center, etc.
The RIDC said the site is unique in many regards:
- Construction: The building complex is made up of six individual buildings that could be developed independently.
- Interior: Spectacular scenic view of the Clarion River. The buildings feature large windows and are full of natural light. High ceilings throughout create that “converted industrial loft” feeling.
- Location: The lot is accessible to both routes 219 and 948. Located along the Clarion-Little Toby Rail Trail. There is also a railroad siding right next door.