BROOKVILLE — For 28 years, motorcyclists have geared up to “ride for a new life” in Jefferson County.
The annual “Ride for a New Life” fundraiser was held Aug. 11 starting at the Falls Creek Eagles Lodge. Proceeds go to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Tom Bogacki, who has been President of the Jefferson County ABATE Chapter 14 for 20 years and is also the chairman of the ride committee, said although the location was changed this year, the event was a success.
ABATE — Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education — aims to spread awareness of motorcyclist rights through education efforts and charitable events. ABATE has been protecting and preserving the rights of bikers on Pennsylvania roads since 1983, according to its website.
This ride was initiated 28 years ago, when motorcycle groups and civic organizations saw a need for baby transporters in ambulances. It started with several sponsors, and is now sponsored by Jefferson County ABATE and the Christian Motorcycle Association of Brookville.
A dinner was held after the ride, as well as a Chinese auction and raffle. Three awards are given to the riders, individual or group, who raised the most money.
The ride raised about $12,000 this year, Bogacki said, with around 70 participants. The number of riders varies each year, and as many as 120 have participated.
Riders meet in one location, and have a recommended route, but can choose to travel wherever they want — individually or in a group, Bogacki said.
Over the years, the group has raised about $312,000 for babies in need, Bogacki said.
The Jefferson County organization has 160 members, making it one of the area’s larger ABATE groups, Bogacki said.
Ride For a New Life and Christmas for Kids are the group’s biggest fundraising events, Bogacki says. They start collecting donations in early September for children in need in Jefferson and Clearfield Counties. ABATE members contribute $125 per child, and go on a shopping trip for them.
Bogacki is also running for the state coordinator position for ABATE, he said, so he can fight for the rights of motorcyclists.
Members focus on motorcycle rights and education. During “Operation Save a Life,” they host programs at civic clubs and in local schools.
“It educates the public that they have to keep their eyes open — we’re out there and we’re riding.”
For more information, www.jeffersoncountyabate.webs.com.
