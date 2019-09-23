REYNOLDSVILLE — The annual ATV Ride for Research at the Rathmel Run Hunting Preserve was held on Saturday to benefit pancreatic cancer research this year.
This is the 14th year for the ride since it was started after a family member of JoDee Mulhollan died from cancer. Since the first year, a disease to donate the money to is chosen based upon the people involved in the ride.
“Each year, if someone we know is suffering from a condition, we raise money toward research for that condition,” Mulhollan said.
She also explained that most years the money goes toward cancer research if there isn’t any other disease brought to their attention. Last year, the money went toward heart disease. The group has also donated to Alzheimer’s research and toward an eye condition after a friend of the group was diagnosed.
The proceeds are going toward pancreatic cancer because a friend of Mulhollan’s father died from pancreatic cancer earlier this year. The man’s daughter is close with the Mulhollan family and helped with the ride previously.
The ride averages about 250 vehicles each year, and most drivers also have a passenger riding with them. Their record so far has been 298 vehicles, not quite topping 300 yet.
Mulhollan’s dad, Dennis Day, is the owner of the Rathmel Hunting Preserve, where the ride is held. There are two other rides held on the preserve throughout the year, so the family and close friends help to keep the trails maintained. They spend time mowing, taking a bulldozer out for the trails, and other housekeeping to keep the trails nice.
The group also has many volunteers at the preserve to help with running everything on the day of the ride.
“Everyone has their job that they do from year to year, but the day of we have a lot of volunteers,” Mulhollan said.
There are individuals to help run the concession stand, the registration table and selling 50/50 tickets. They also have an ambulance crew on standby in case of accidents and a DJ who volunteers.
The run is finished at a mud pit with a DJ who volunteers for the event. There are primitive camp sites, but there is only a small amount of people who camp.
The weather is also a determining factor in how many people attend the ride, but the weather was in their favor this year.