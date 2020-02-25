RIDGWAY — Ridgway Ambulance Corporation is urging the community to participate in its annual membership drive continuing through March 31.
Paramedic Supervisor Thor Lehman said the drive started Feb. 1.
“It’s our driving force,” he said. “It’s supporting the ambulance service, and saves patients money in the long run.”
RAC is a nonprofit ambulance service that relies on third-party medical billing to fund itself, Lehman said. The Membership Drive helps offset operational costs.
Not only should the community support its local ambulance service, but being a member can be beneficial to patients in the event of an emergency, Lehman said.
When a patient is unprepared, transportation costs following an accident or health incident can be quite costly, Lehman said. For example, if a patient must be transferred to a hospital in a different location, such as Pittsburgh or Altoona, they are billed per mile for the ambulance ride.
The membership is $30 per year and $50 for families, Lehman said. If a patient is a member, RAC takes care of the remainder of the bill — what the patient’s insurance doesn’t cover.
What people may not know is that RAC honors other memberships, too, Lehman adds. If a patient belongs to AmServ DuSAN Community Ambulance of DuBois, RAC will waive the fee, since the patient is still honoring a local ambulance membership.
For more information, call RAC at 814-773-3633 or visit the Facebook page.